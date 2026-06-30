Suarez-Orendain: Yawning your way to riches

Oh, hello! It is July (yawning), isn’t it (more yawning)?

Could it be we are yawning out of boredom? If so, let us celebrate July as Anti-boredom Month.

Boredom is like watching the gray paint dry on a wall on a rainy day.

You look away, hoping that when you look back, the paint has dried. But no, it has not.

Don’t you wish you could cash in on boredom? Can boredom make you wealthy?

If you go by what F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote about boredom, you can.

He said: Boredom is not an end-product, is comparatively rather an early stage in life and art. You’ve got to go by or past or through boredom, as through a filter, before the clear product emerges.

For you to benefit from boredom, you need the eyes of creativity, the filter of time and the fervor to send your goal to the finish line.

Out of the millions of people on earth who are wasting away the chance to monetize boredom, there are a few who have climbed the rungs to riches. For lack of space, here are two of them.

Markus “Notch” Persson, a Swedish video game developer, may have been bored, or may have been looking for a new game in 2009.

He took inspiration from other games. Out of this digital hunting for a creative game emerged Minecraft.

It is described as an open-ended “sandbox” video game or a digital Lego set. In this 3D world, players can collect, break, or rearrange blocks to build anything they can think of or go on adventures.

Microsoft acquired the game in 2014 for a mouth-watering deal of $2.5 billion.

Elon Musk was stuck in the maddening traffic of Los Angeles. Was the billionaire entrepreneur bored?

Maybe. He named his infrastructure and tunnel startup The Boring Company, which is a play on words.

Rather than build expensive subways, Musk envisioned a faster system.

TBC bores twin-tunnel networks with the aim of changing boring city traffic jams into tastier and faster underground trips.

He was instrumental in conceptualizing the Loop and Hyperloop systems.

In this multi-million-dollar endeavor, passengers travel in these tunnels on electric vehicles and are directly transported to their destinations, with no stops in between.

There is no stopping what a creative mind, or a bored one, can conceive to deliver a clear product.