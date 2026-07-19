Suarez puts Mexican foe to sleep in RD 1

FILIPINO fighter Charly Suarez needed just a single round to put Mexican foe Manuel Avila to sleep, scoring a spectacular first-round technical knockout to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International Super Featherweight belt in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday (Sunday, July 19, 2026, PH time).

Suarez unleashed a barrage of heavy blows, followed by a vicious combination that rocked and sent Avila crashing to the canvas late in the opening round. While the Mexican attempted to beat the count, he was visibly unfit to continue, forcing the referee to stop the contest with just 29 seconds remaining.

With the statement victory, Suarez keeps his perfect record intact at 19-0. The win solidifies his status as the mandatory challenger for a high-stakes rematch against unified WBO and International Boxing Federation (IBF) super featherweight king Emanuel Navarrete.

The bout marked Suarez’s highly anticipated return to the ring following a controversial “no contest” ruling against Navarrete in May 2025. The Filipino fighter was seemingly on the cusp of victory when the ringside physician halted the match due to a severe cut on Navarrete’s head, which officials later ruled was caused by an accidental headbutt.

The WBO immediately ordered a rematch following the controversy, but Navarrete opted instead for a unification showdown against Eduardo Nuñez, where he successfully added the IBF strap to his collection. / RSC