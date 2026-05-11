Subangdaku Bridge rehab ‘to affect’ traffic

MOTORISTS traveling between the cities of Mandaue and Cebu should expect heavier traffic starting Tuesday, May 12, 2026, as authorities begin the partial closure of Subangdaku Bridge for a rehabilitation project, which is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) head Hyll Retuya said only half of the bridge, particularly the northbound lane near Innodata, will be closed initially as part of a phased rehabilitation meant to address flooding in the area.

Retuya said Team had issued a traffic advisory ahead of the closure and warned motorists to expect congestion on the first day of implementation.

Under an agreement between Mandaue City and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), vehicles from Cebu City entering Mandaue City will continue to have direct access through the bridge.

Vehicles traveling from Mandaue City to Cebu City, however, will be rerouted through designated alternative roads.

Retuya said affected motorists may use diversion routes via Logarta Ave., S.O. Albano St. near Atlantic Hardware, Gatewalk on Ayala Road and Panagdait.

Jeepney access

Only modern public utility vehicles and traditional jeepneys will be allowed to continue using the exit route toward Cebu City because they follow fixed routes, Retuya said.

“We understand that jeepneys cannot be easily diverted because they follow specific routes, so they are the only vehicles allowed to exit directly,” he explained.

Other vehicles, including motorcycles, taxis, V-hires and buses, will be required to take alternative routes.

Retuya warned that motorcyclists who attempt to pass through the restricted exit lane will be apprehended by CCTO personnel stationed in the area.

Traffic enforcers will also be deployed beneath the Subangdaku flyover and at nearby access points to guide motorists and prevent unauthorized passage.

Retuya said Cebu City-bound traffic was considered in the traffic scheme because Cebu City has fewer available diversion routes than Mandaue City.

The rehabilitation project, supervised by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), includes elevating portions of the bridge to help address recurring flooding in the area.

Retuya said the DPWH and the contractor had assured local officials that the project was expected to be completed by November.

Authorities opted against a total bridge closure to avoid severe traffic disruption between the two cities. / ABC