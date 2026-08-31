Subangdaku flyover closed

THE flyover in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City was fully closed Saturday morning, Aug. 29, 2026, for repair work, prompting temporary traffic measures in the area.

The closure followed a meeting among the Department of Public Works and Highways, the contractor and Mandaue City officials.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), said a full closure would allow crews to work faster and more safely.

Full closure

Retuya said keeping one lane open would require a stop-and-go scheme because the flyover has only two narrow lanes serving opposite directions.

“A full closure is necessary because we want to expedite the work and the Subangdaku Flyover only has two narrow lanes serving opposite directions,” Retuya said in Cebuano.

Officials gave the contractor a maximum of 10 calendar days to finish the roadwork, weather permitting, after rejecting its initial request for a two-week closure.

Retuya said the shorter period was intended to reduce inconvenience to commuters and motorists.

“Initially, the contractor requested two weeks, but we negotiated to shorten it because two weeks is too long and would cause severe hardship for commuters and motorists. Ten days is the absolute maximum limit, provided heavy rain does not delay operations,” he said.

Traffic changes

Vehicles traveling straight beneath the flyover may proceed without stopping because the traffic signals have been temporarily turned off.

Heavy commercial vehicles from Logarta heading toward Panagdait, however, are barred from passing beneath the flyover because of low clearance and traffic signal structures.

Retuya said the trucks must instead turn left near the National Telecommunications Commission building, use the cleared access road near San Miguel in Santa Cruz, proceed toward Caltex and return toward the old Philhealth area, depending on their destination.

Team deployed more than five traffic enforcers beneath the flyover and assigned additional personnel along diversion routes, particularly with the opening of classes.

Motorists were advised to plan their trips, expect delays during peak hours and follow traffic enforcers’ directions. / ABC