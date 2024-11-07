Subd. residents seek aid over toll fee collection

SEVERAL residents of a subdivision in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, have sought assistance from the City Council over the alleged collection of toll fees on “public roads” within their community.

Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover, Jr., in a privilege speech on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, called this a “clear violation” of laws prohibiting private individuals from collecting toll fees on public roads.

Alcover requested an executive session on the issue, where the council plans to invite the complainants, the City Legal Office (CLO), and the White Hills Foundation Inc. (WHFI) Homeowners’ Association, which is accused of collecting the toll fees.

The executive session is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Alcover also urged the task force formed by Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to include the WHFI in its investigation on the recovery of the city-owned road lots that are within the vicinity of various private subdivisions in Cebu City.

Complaints

Alcover told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Thursday, Nov. 7, that he had received complaints against WHFI Homeowner’s Association last week for allegedly collecting P50 from its residents as a toll fee.

This, he said, has been supported by a supposed official receipt received by one of the residents last July 8, 2024.

He, however, did not specify who these complainants are.

Alcover added that there is no official homeowners’ association in the subdivision and that the residents have simply organized themselves into the White Hills Foundation Inc.

He said the complainants are seeking clarification on the foundation’s mandate, especially since it is collecting fees from the residents.

Alcover said he would leave it to the Council to decide on the legality of the subdivision’s right to collect fees.

‘City-owned lots’

Alcover said he found out that there are roads within the subdivision that are on city-owned lots and have tax declarations.

“Sa akong pagsusi sa maong issue, akong nasayran nga dunay mga dalan sulod sa subdivision nga gipanag-iya sa City government pinasikad sa forfeiture of real property due for non-payment of taxes in 2011,” Alcover said in his privilege speech.

(In my investigation of the issue, I found that there are roads within the subdivision owned by the City based on the forfeiture of real property due to non-payment of taxes in 2011.)

Meanwhile, Garcia had previously formed a task force to recover roads that were donated to the City or seized due to non-payment of taxes but have not yet been officially transferred to the City.

Once recovered, these properties are intended for use as parks, playgrounds, and other public spaces. / JPS