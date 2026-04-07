Subic Int’l Triathlon set

MANILA – Elite athletes from at least 20 countries are expected to join the 33rd Subic Bay International Triathlon (SuBIT) on May 2 and 3, 2026, at Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

SuBIT, recognized as Southeast Asia’s oldest and longest-running standard distance race, gains added significance as it debuts as Asia Triathlon Junior Cup Subic Bay.

Ranking points for both World Triathlon and Asia Triathlon are at stake in the two-day competition featuring draft-legal sprint races for Elite and Junior Elite athletes, Super Trikids, Youth Super Sprint, Sprint and Standard.

SuBIT has continued to demonstrate the strong partnership between Triathlon Philippines — headed by Tom Carrasco, who also serves as Asia Triathlon senior vice president — and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority under chair and administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño.

The event is also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, NTT, Gatorade, Western Guaranty Corp., C-Vitt and Subic Bay Travelers Hotel.

Last year’s winners were Japan’s Takuto Oshima (1:50:25) and Manami Hayashi (2:04:58), while the top Filipino finishers were Dayshaun Ramos (1:54:03) and Raven Alcoseba (2:14:16).

Technical delegate Darnis Mahmud of Malaysia will return to lead the officiating team. / PNA