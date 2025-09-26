Sucal stuns Augusto in Samboan

RISING star Jaybee Sucal outdueled Cebu’s veteran Boots Augusto, 18-13, in a billiards exhibition match billed as “Engkuwentro sa Samboan,” on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at the Samboan Sports Complex in Samboan, Cebu.

The event, part of the town’s fiesta celebration activities, drew a roaring crowd eager to witness a classic clash between their respective idols in the local billiards scene.

Sucal, the 16-year-old pride of Sarangani whose popularity soared after being featured on Jessica Soho’s television show, was given a 9-10 handicap against the highly skilled old-timer Augusto.

Sucal started strong with a 2-0 rally, but Augusto, who hails from Lapu-Lapu City, responded with four consecutive breaks to take the front seat, 4-2.

The match turned into a tense back-and-forth affair, with both players locked at 13-13 after 26 thrilling racks.

Sucal then ignited a jaw-dropping 5-0 rally starting in the 27th rack to seal the win.

Augusto faltered critically in the 27th frame, missing a corner-pocket attempt on the 7-ball that handed Sucal the momentum and a 14-13 lead.

Fortune continued to favor the teenager in the 28th rack when a serendipitous break saw the No. 9 ball drop, extending his lead to 15-13.

Although Sucal briefly struggled with consistency, Augusto’s uncharacteristic errors -- compounded by unfavorable ball positions -- kept the veteran from clawing back.

By the 29th rack, Sucal’s composure was unshakable. He dominated the 30th rack with clinical precision (16-13) and capitalized on Augusto’s unraveling focus in the following frames.

The final blow came in the 31st rack, where Sucal closed out the match with a flourish, cementing his status as a prodigy to watch.

The exhibition match, coordinated by former Cebu Provincial Sports Commission chairman Atty. Ramil Abing, highlighted Samboan’s commitment to nurturing billiards as a cornerstone of local sports.

Mayor Emerito “Tito” Calderon and Vice Mayor Irving Gamallo spearheaded the event, framing it as both entertainment and inspiration for aspiring players.

In a post-match address, Mayor Calderon emphasized inclusivity and growth.

“Billiards is one of the favorite sports here (in Samboan). It’s a sport where Filipinos can excel in international competition. By hosting elite players like Sucal and Augusto, we ignite passion in our youth. Next year, we aim to elevate this into a full invitational tournament,” the soft-spoken mayor said. / JBM