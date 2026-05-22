Success built on values: Lessons from Chester Cokaliong

For many young Cebuanos aspiring to build a successful and lasting business, one of Cebu’s most prominent businessmen, Chester Cokaliong, offers a refreshingly simple perspective on what it takes to build something that lasts.

From his experience, success consistently points back to the basics: word of honor, passion, love for work, dedication and the discipline of being fully entrenched in one’s business.

Reflecting on the values behind Cokaliong Shipping Lines Inc. (CSLI), he answered without hesitation when asked what young entrepreneurs should learn early: “passion.”

“I started Cokaliong Shipping when I was 28 years old. You have to have passion and love for your business to be successful,” noting how this passion sustained him through decades of work.

From his family’s textile business, Chester Enterprises Inc., founded in 1966, he later borrowed capital from his mother to establish CSLI in 1989. Today, the company operates around 16 vessels serving routes across the Visayas and Mindanao.

On resilience amid uncertainty, he stressed the importance of being deeply involved in one’s enterprise: “You have to be entrenched in running your business.” He explained that understanding every aspect of operations gives a leader the wisdom and judgment needed in difficult times. This hands-on discipline, he noted, has guided his decisions throughout the years.

Among his core values is “word of honor.” “My employees know that when I say ‘yes,’ it is already a yes,” he said. He added that they are aware they can proceed with what they are requesting because he always honors his word.

This writer herself witnessed this principle firsthand. Despite his busy schedule and stature as one of Cebu’s most respected businessmen, Chester graciously returned the call himself at exactly the time he promised.

On legacy, he shared that the Cokaliong name is already well remembered and established, having served the Visayas and Mindanao for the past 37 years. He expressed pride that many of their passengers were once students and are now professionals, seeing this continuity as his real contribution — faithful service across generations. (Tasha Zosa Anton / Writer)