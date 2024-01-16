‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Beef’ triumph at 2023 Emmy Awards

The 2023 Emmy Awards unfolded in a night of celebration, where three standout shows dominated the prestigious event. “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Beef” each made a significant impact in their respective categories, nearly sweeping the drama, comedy, and limited series races.

As the Emmys unfolded from the newly renamed Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024, television enthusiasts witnessed a night filled with well-deserved recognition and outstanding talent. The star-studded event highlighted the best in television programming, covering the period between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

Hosted by the talented Anthony Anderson, the 75th Emmy Awards on Fox showcased remarkable achievements in television programming, paying tribute to both past and present hit shows. Cast reunions from iconic series like “Cheers,” “The Sopranos” and “Ally McBeal” added a nostalgic touch to the evening.

Leading the pack with six wins each, “Succession” and “The Bear” tied for excellence, closely followed by “Beef” with five trophies. “Succession” claimed the outstanding drama series title, with key cast members such as Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen earning individual accolades. The show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, and director Mark Mylod were also honored for their outstanding work on the episode “Connor’s Wedding,” where Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy meets his demise.

In the comedy realm, “The Bear” emerged victorious, securing outstanding comedy for its first season. Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home awards for their stellar performances, while creator Christopher Storer earned recognition for both writing and directing.

Meanwhile, “Beef” clinched the outstanding limited series award, with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong winning lead actor and actress honors, respectively. Creator Lee Sung Jin also received accolades for writing and directing.

HBO led the networks with three hit shows, including “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus.” “Succession” dominated with 27 nominations for its final season, followed by HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game “The Last of Us” with 24 nominations, and Season 2 of Mike White’s “The White Lotus” with 23 nods.

Apple’s “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” also earned notable nominations.

Here is the list of notable winners: