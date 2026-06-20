Sudlon students create eco-fertilizer

FIVE senior high school students from Sudlon Integrated School in Cebu City discovered that even discarded materials can become a solution for sustainable farming.

The students developed a project that tested fish amino acid and aloe vera extract as organic fertilizer for red lettuce, earning them the top spot among 200 student groups from Cebu City, Mandaluyong, and Taguig in Career Connect, a mentorship program by JPMorganChase and Junior Achievement (JA) of the Philippines.

The program focused on preparing students for careers in the green sector, allowing participants to explore sustainability, innovation, and future job opportunities through hands-on projects and mentorship. For the Sudlon team, the idea came from a personal connection to farming.

“We were inspired by farmers like our own parents who struggle with rising inorganic fertilizer prices. Our motivation was to give them a natural, affordable and eco-friendly alternative,” student Klerk-Ann R. Gabito said.

The students faced challenges during their research, particularly in ensuring that the fish amino acid and aloe vera extracts provided enough nutrients for the plants. Initial tests showed uneven growth, but the team improved their approach through monitoring, collaboration, and persistence. Beyond the scientific process, the experience helped students develop skills in teamwork, communication, and problem-solving.

Devine D. Alit said the project introduced them to possible careers in sustainable agriculture, environmental science, and organic farming.

“It also showed us that simple, community-based innovations using natural resources can make a real impact,” Alit said.

For Hannah B. Colita, the experience taught her the value of taking risks and learning from challenges. “Don’t be afraid to try, even if you feel uncertain at first. Every great idea starts small and challenges are part of the process,” she said.

Marian Kate J. Calandingan said they initially doubted whether their idea was strong enough but eventually gained confidence as they worked together. The team said their most memorable moment was presenting their project after months of preparation and seeing how much they had improved.

“The experience taught me lessons I couldn’t learn by just being in the classroom,” Kurt Carlyle R. Genis said, adding that Career Connect helped him believe that young people can create ideas that benefit communities.

Their mentors also observed significant growth among the students. Bettina Salmo, head of JPMorganChase Corporate Centers in the Philippines, said: “At the start, many were hesitant and needed encouragement to speak up. By the finals, they were leading the conversation and asking tough questions.”

“Mentorship connects students with professionals who can share real experiences, insights and lessons learned,” Dr. Krishna Alejandrino of JA Philippines said.

Alejandrino encouraged students interested in similar opportunities to connect with schools and organizations that support career readiness, sustainability, and experiential learning. Salmo said programs like Career Connect aim to empower young people to become future changemakers.

“The future should be led by young people who rise to the challenge because they were supported and believed in,” Salmo said.

The Sudlon students’ journey showed how creativity, science, and mentorship can transform simple ideas into solutions for communities and the environment. / Contributed