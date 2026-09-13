Suganob avenges defeat

REGIE Suganob finally avenged his only career loss after an scintillating fifth-round knockout of two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight world title eliminator bout last Saturday night, Sept. 12, 2026, in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI - Unfinished Business” on Saturday night, Sept. 12, 2026, at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Three years ago, Suganob traveled all the way to South Africa to challenge Nontshinga for the IBF light-flyweight belt. It was a nightmare experience for Suganob and his team, as he lost by unanimous decision in front of a very hostile crowd.

The 29-year-old Suganob finally exacted his revenge, this time, in front of a hometown crowd that cheered him on from start to finish.

“I’m very happy because I won and it was an impressive performance. I knocked him out,” Suganob said.

Suganob started out aggressively and was eager to end the fight early.

However, his overeagerness cost him, as Nontshinga dropped him with a counter right straight in the third round.

“It was my mistake. I was too aggressive,” said Suganob. “My coaches told me not to be too aggressive because he was just waiting for me to make a mistake.”

After quick advice from his corner, Suganob calmed down and picked his punches well. He slowly wore down Nontshinga.

And finally in the fifth round, Suganob caught Nontshinga with a series of right hooks that dropped the two-time world champion on the floor.

Veteran referee Tony Weeks quickly intervened as Nontshinga was lying down motionless on the canvas and waved off the bout at the 2:54 mark of the fifth round.

“We were always confident because Nontshinga has a history of losses by knockout. We told Regie that Nontshinga is always prone to getting knocked out,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot. “Regie is like my son. I felt emotional because when we left Africa we knew that we won that. We really wanted to avenge our loss. We were emotional because we waited for this for three years and now we are here.”

With the win, Suganob is now next in line for the IBF light-flyweight belt. He’ll challenge the winner of the upcoming IBF light-flyweight world title fight between defending champion Thanongsak Simsri and Filipino Mark Vicelles on Sept. 26, 2026 in Japan.

Podot hopes to make history in Bohol next year by bringing the world title fight there.

Suganob improved to 19-1 with eight knockouts, while Nontshinga fell to 14-3 with 11 knockouts.

In the main supporting bout, undefeated prospect Leonard Pores III (12-0, 8 KOs) wrested the vacant IBF Pan Pacific flyweight strap after a fifth-round stoppage of experienced Indonesian Andika D’Golden Boy (21-4-2, 11 KOs).

Andika constantly complained to his corner about the swelling on his right eye. His corner decided to call it quits with just two seconds in the fifth round.

In other IBF regional title bouts on the card, Reymart Tagacanao (14-1, 11 KOs) walked away with a close split decision win against tough Chinese Chunlin Kuang (5-2-2) to claim the IBF Asia super-flyweight strap, while Datu Adam kept his perfect record with an impressive seventh round knockout of Indonesian regional champion Oky Akbar to bag the IBF Asia super-bantamweight title. / EKA