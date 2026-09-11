Suganob eyes payback

FORMER world title challenger Regie Suganob attempts to avenge his only career defeat as he faces two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight world title eliminator.

The bout headlines PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ blockbuster “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” card on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“I promise my fans a win. If there’s an opportunity, I will knock him out,” said Suganob. “I’m inspired because I’m fighting in front of a hometown crowd. This is a very important fight for me because a win will earn me a world title shot.”

The winner of this eliminator will get an immediate world title shot against the winner of the upcoming IBF light-flyweight championship battle between defending champion Thanongsak Simsri and Filipino Mark Vicelles on Sept. 26, 2026, in Japan.

Suganob and Nontshinga first met in 2023 in an IBF light-flyweight world title fight in South Africa, where the then reigning champion Nontshinga successfully defended his belt by unanimous decision. The loss remains Suganob’s only career defeat.

“I’ll beat him again. I’m the better fighter. I have always been the better fighter. I’ll always have the upper hand. I’m a smart boxer. I can think, I can fight. I’m way more careful than him,” said Nontshinga.

“It’s my fitness, it’s my talent, it’s my mental strategy. It’s everything that I have. I’m only fighting Suganob. I’m not fighting anybody else. Inside the ring, it’s going to be just me and him. Everything else, it doesn’t matter to me. I have already fought in hostile territory, it means nothing to me,” the South African fighter added.

Suganob weighed in at 107.9 pounds, while Nontshinga tipped the scales slightly lighter at 107.5 pounds.

Suganob has an impressive win-loss record of 18-1 with seven knockouts, while Nontshinga is 14-2, including 11 wins by knockout.

“Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” also features three IBF regional title bouts.

Reymart Tagacanao (13-1, 11 KOs) trades leathers with Chinese fighter Kuang Chunlin (5-1-2) for the vacant IBF Asia super-flyweight strap.

Meanwhile, fast-rising undefeated prospect Leonard Pores III (11-0, 7 KOs) locks horns with Indonesian Andika D’Golden Boy (21-3-2, 11 KOs) for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title.

Fighting for the vacant IBF Asia super-bantamweight crown are unbeaten up-and-comer Datu Adam (7-0, 5 KOs) and Indonesian regional champion Oky Akbar (12-4, 5 KOs). / EKA