Suganob faces No. 7 Ramirez in Bohol card

REGIE Suganob takes on another tough opponent in his quest for another world title shot.

Suganob will face World Boxing Association (WBA) No. 7 Rodrigo Ramirez in the 10-round main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXIV” on Feb. 28, 2026, at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

“This is a very important fight for him [Suganob],” PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot told SunStar Cebu.

Suganob has a lot of options moving forward, as the outcome of the bout could determine his immediate future in the sport.

“The WBO (World Boxing Organization) said that Regie has to fight a world-rated boxer to be considered as the mandatory challenger. For the WBA (World Boxing Association), we should break into the world ratings. As for the WBC (World Boxing Council) and the IBF (International Boxing Federation), our target is a world title eliminator,” said Podot.

The 28-year-old Suganob is currently rated No. 3 by the WBO, No. 5 by the IBF, and No. 8 by the WBC.

Suganob is fresh from a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Mchanja Yohana last Nov. 22, 2025, in Bohol.

On the other hand, Ramirez has won his last two fights. He stopped Geraid Benites in three rounds and dominated Winston Orono by unanimous decision.

The Venezuelan has also fought seasoned fighters like former world title challenger Junior Zarate and Aaron

dela Cruz.

“He’s a good fighter but his style is tailor-made for Regie,” said Podot.

Suganob has an impressive slate of 17-1 with six knockouts, while the 33-year-old Ramirez is 21-2-2 with 13 knockouts.

Meanwhile, the son of hall-of-famer Manny Pacquiao, Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, is also slated to see action in the event.

Bacosa’s opponent, however, has yet to be determined.

The 22-year-old Bacosa is coming off a convincing unanimous decision win over Nico Salado last Oct. 29, 2025, in Quezon City.

Bacosa is undefeated with a 7-0-1 record, including four knockouts. / EKA