Suganob guns for world title shot

AFTER waiting on the sidelines for nearly a year, one-time world title challenger Regie Suganob is ready to put on a show in a fight that could potentially earn him another world title shot in 2026.

Suganob takes on world-ranked Tanzanian warrior Mchanja Yohana in a 110-pound catchweight bout, headlining PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” on Saturday night, Nov. 22, 2025, at the PMI Main Campus Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“I’ve kept training (despite being out for almost a year). I’m a hundred percent ready. I won’t let my guard down because I’m facing a world-rated opponent,” the 28-year-old Suganob said after Friday’s weigh-in.

Suganob fought for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight title in 2023, but lost to Sivenathi Nontshinga by unanimous decision in South Africa.

After suffering his only career loss, Suganob won three fights in a row. He defeated world-ranked Ronald Chacon, Kai Ishizawa and Nanthanon Thongchai.

“Regie won’t have any ring rust because he’s maintained his training. There will be no rust issues for him,” said PMI Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

The fight is crucial for Suganob as a loss would derail his chances of booking a possible world title shot next year. He is currently rated No. 4 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), No. 9 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 11 by the IBF in the light-flyweight division.

“We followed the instructions of the WBO to let him fight a world-rated fighter,” said Podot.

The 27-year-old Yohana, on the other hand, has faced some elite fighters, including former world champion Milan Melindo and Olympic bronze medalist Mikhail Aloyan.

Following his unanimous decision loss to Melindo in 2023 in Cebu City, Yohana won eight straight fights, highlighted by his victory over Filipino knockout artist Miel Fajardo to claim the WBO Global flyweight strap.

“We’re ready. We’re here to win. We’re back here (in the Philippines) and we’re taking it seriously,” said Yohana, through an interpreter. “There’s no room to run.”

For Yohana, a win against a former world challenger and a highly-rated fighter like Suganob would boost him up the rankings. He is rated by the WBO at No. 6 in the flyweight division.

Suganob is 16-1 with six knockouts, while Yohana is 21-6-1 with 15 knockouts.

Also in the card are two title fights featuring some of the country’s most promising young talents.

Unbeaten hard-hitter Leonard Pores III (8-0, 7 KOs) trades leathers with Cebu-based Japanese fighter Kiyoto Narukami (5-1-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant IBF Youth flyweight crown.

The other title bout is a clash between Freshler Utrera (4-0, 2 KOs) and Sherwin Dacullo (4-1-1, 2 KOs) for the Philippine Youth minimumweight belt.

In the undercard, Virgel Vitor (23-4, 16 KOs) slugs it out with Alven Vergara (8-4-1, 6 KOs), Gerwin Asilo (11-1, 5 KOs) locks horns with Yeroge Gura (8-2-1, 3 KOs) in an interesting battle between two bright young prospects. Jericho Acaylar (1-0, 1 KOs) aims to remain unbeaten against Francis Arante (0-0-1) and Jick-Kier Autida makes his pro debut against John Paul Oyong (0-2). / EKA