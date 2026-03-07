Suganob keeps sights locked on Santiago

REGIE Suganob is still continuing his pursuit of a fight with World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) light-flyweight champion Rene Santiago despite yet another rejection.

Santiago said online that Suganob has to wait his turn and earn the right to fight him by beating top-tier boxers in the light-flyweight division.

“My answer to that is the same with what the WBO said that Regie has to fight world-rated boxers, so he has to fight world-rated boxers. We’ll see who’s available. But our challenge to Rene Santiago still stays. He has the option to choose who he fights on his next title defense, if he beats (Masataka) Taniguchi. If he doesn’t win against Taniguchi, Santiago and Regie can fight for the Global title. The point is we want him to agree with our challenge,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

The 33-year-old Santiago is slated to defend his three belts against former world champion Taniguchi on April 3, 2026, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Suganob, who has recently moved up the light-flyweight ladder, is now closing in on a title shot against Santiago.

The 28-year-old Suganob is now ranked No. 2 by the WBO behind undefeated Mexican Erik Badillo. He’s also rated fifth in both the World Boxing Council and the International Boxing Federation.

Since losing his first world title fight to Sivenathi Nontshinga in 2023, Suganob has defeated WBA No. 4 Ronald Chacon, Kai Ishizawa, Nanthanon Thongchai, Mchanja Yohana and, just recently, Siphamandla Baleni. / EKA