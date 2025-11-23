Suganob overwhelms Yohana in Bohol clash

ONE-time world title challenger Regie Suganob proved that he’s on a different level after handily defeating world-ranked Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” on Saturday night, Nov. 22, 2025, at the PMI Main Campus Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Suganob had a masterful performance and outgunned Yohana for 10 rounds.

It was clear that Yohana felt Suganob’s power early on in the fight, as he decided to move around the ring instead of taking Suganob head-on.

In the final round, Suganob wobbled Yohana a couple of times but the awkward Tanzanian ran around the ring and survived the fight.

“I was aware that he would run, but I still didn’t become too complacent because he might hit me with a lucky punch. I caught him with some solid punches; he ran every time. He told me after the fight that I had power (in my punches),” said the 28-year-old Suganob after the fight.

All three judges had identical scores of 99-91 in favor of Suganob.

Suganob, who returned to the ring after a long layoff, improved to 17-1 with six knockouts, while WBO No. 6-ranked flyweight Yohana fell to 22-7-1 with 15 knockouts.

Suganob is gearing up for a possible world title shot next year. He’s rated No. 4 by the WBO in the light-flyweight division. He’s also ranked No. 9 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 11 by the IBF.

According to PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot, Suganob will have one more fight in February and hopefully earn a world title shot with the WBO later next year. The IBF is also another option for him.

“Hopefully, we get a world title fight next year. We are going to fight another world-rated opponent in February and then request an interim title fight, maybe by June. We just followed what the WBO said. We have been communicating with the president through email. Regie is also expected to move up in the IBF. Whichever opportunity comes first, we’ll take it,” said Podot.

Leonard Pores III (9-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated and captured the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth flyweight strap after a convincing unanimous decision victory over Cebu-based Japanese prospect Kiyoto Narukami (5-2-1, 2 KOs) in the show’s main supporting bout.

Pores III got the nod of all three judges with scores of 78-74, 79-73, and 78-74.

Sherwin Dacullo (5-1-1, 2 KOs) stunned previously-unbeaten Freshler Utrera (4-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the vacant Philippine Games and Amusements Board Youth minimumweight belt in the other title feature.

Two judges scored it 78-72, while the third judge saw it a bit closer at 76-74, all in favor of Dacullo.

In the undercard, Virgel Vitor (24-4, 17 KOs) scored an impressive second round knockout of Alven Vergara (8-4-1, 6 KOs), Gerwin Asilo (12-1, 5 KOs) beat Yeroge Gura (8-3-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision, former amateur standout Jericho Acaylar (2-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Francis Arante (0-1-1) in the first round, and

Jick-Kier Autida (1-0, 1 KO) had an impressive pro debut with a second-round stoppage against John Paul Oyong (0-3).