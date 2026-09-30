Suganob ready for Simsri

REGIE Suganob lauded International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight champion Thanongsak Simsri’s performance last weekend and is thrilled at the prospect of getting a crack at him early next year.

“He fought really well. It was an impressive win,” Suganob told SunStar Cebu. “This will be a good fight. I will prepare for him really well.”

Simsri successfully defended his belt against Filipino challenger Mark Vicelles last Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Japan. Simsri knocked down Vicelles twice before the fight was stopped in the second round.

The 26-year-old Thai boxer has been a bane to Filipino fighters, with Miel Fajardo, Christian Araneta and John Paul Gabunilas among his other victims.

Simsri continues to be one of the top fighters in the division and is No. 2 in the Ring Magazine’s light-flyweight rankings.

The 29-year-old Suganob earned his shot at Simsri after winning his IBF light-flyweight world title eliminator against South African nemesis Sivenathi Nontshinga last Sept. 12 in Bohol. Suganob scored an impressive fifth-round knockout of Nontshinga, a two-time IBF light-flyweight titleholder.

Suganob showed significant improvement in his rematch with Nontshinga, particularly with his patience and punching power. He lost to Nontshinga by unanimous decision in an IBF world title fight in South Africa in 2023.

“I need to improve on my defense,” said Suganob. “I think my length will be my advantage.”

Suganob’s promoter, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot, will try to bring the IBF light-flyweight title fight between Suganob and Simsri to Bohol early next year. If successful, it will be the first world title fight in Bohol’s history.

Suganob holds a win-loss slate of 19-1 with eight knockouts, while Simsri is 41-1 with 36 knockouts. / EKA