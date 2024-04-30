Suganob retains WBO Global Light Flyweight title

REGIE Suganob successfully defended his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight strap with an eighth-round technical knockout of Japanese challenger Kai Ishizawa in the main event of PMI Bohol BoxingPromotions' "Kumong Bol-anon XV" on April 30, 2024, at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Suganob dropped Ishizawa with a left hook to the head in the eighth round.

Ishizawa survived the initial knockdown, but he was immediately swarmed by a flurry of punches that sent him to the canvass again, forcing referee Danrex Tapdasan to stop the bout in the 2:38 mark.

Suganob improved to 15-1 with five knockouts, while Ishizawa dropped to 11-4 with 10 knockouts. (EKA)