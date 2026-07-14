Suganob seeks payback at home

REGIE Suganob will try to avenge his lone career loss when he faces South African former world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight title eliminator rematch on Sept. 12, 2026, in PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” in Bohol.

Suganob and Nontshinga first met in 2023 in an IBF light-flyweight title fight in South Africa. At the time, Suganob was an unbeaten rising contender seeking his first world title, while Nontshinga was making the first defense of the belt he had won the previous year.

Suganob earned his world title shot after defeating Mark Vicelles via a technical decision earlier that year.

This time, Suganob will have the hometown advantage as the fight will be held in Bohol.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions president Floriezyl Echavez Podot said they gave Nontshinga an offer he couldn’t refuse, which convinced him to come to the Philippines.

“It was about the money,” said Podot, a lawyer. “We didn’t go to a purse bid that’s why we’re bringing the fight here.”

In their first encounter, the 28-year-old Suganob was the aggressor but still failed to sway the judges in his favor, as Nontshinga walked away with a unanimous decision win.

“It will be a rematch between Nontshinga and Suganob, which will be very exciting,” said Podot. “Our goal is to bring as many Filipinos as possible to the venue.”

Podot has yet to decide on the final venue. Among the options for one of the biggest fights in the successful “Kumong Bol-anon” series are the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City and a hotel in Panglao.

Since their initial encounter, Suganob has climbed back up the rankings with five straight wins. He defeated the likes of world-rated Ronald Chacon, Kai Ishizawa, Mchanja Yohana, and Siphamandla Baleni.

Suganob is currently ranked No. 2 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), No. 3 by the IBF, and No. 5 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Nontshinga lost his belt to Adrian Curiel via second-round knockout after his win over Suganob. He reclaimed the belt in 2024 by stopping Curiel in the 10th round of their rematch.

However, Nontshinga’s second reign as IBF champion was short-lived as he was stopped by Masamichi Yabuki in the ninth round of his first title defense.

Nontshinga bounced back in 2025 with a second-round knockout of Tanzanian journeyman Sunday Kiwale in an eight-round bout.

Nontshinga is rated No. 4 by IBF and No. 14 by the WBO.

Suganob holds an impressive win-loss slate of 18-1 with seven knockouts, while Nontshinga is 14-2 with 11 knockouts.

The winner of the Suganob-Nontshinga world title eliminator will become the mandatory challenger for current IBF light-flyweight king Thanongsak Simsri. / EKA