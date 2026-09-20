Suganob sets aim at IBF world crown

REGIE Suganob will be closely monitoring the upcoming world title fight between International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight champion Thanongsak Simsri and Filipino challenger Mark Vicelles on Sept. 26, 2026, at the Fujisan Messe in Shizuoka, Japan.

Suganob is awaiting the winner and will be the next challenger for the world title. Suganob earned mandatory status after scoring an impressive fifth-round knockout of two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in an IBF light-flyweight world title eliminator last Sept. 12, 2026, in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

If it were up to Suganob, he would prefer facing the dangerous Thai defending champion Simsri rather than a rematch with Vicelles.

“That will be a good fight. If it were up to me, I would like to fight Simsri. We still don’t know who will win because I know Vicelles will try his best to win because this is a rare opportunity for him to become a world champion. Whoever wins this fight, I’ll be ready for him,” said the 29-year-old Suganob.

Simsri is considered one of the best 108-pounders in the world right now and is ranked as the second best in the division by The Ring Magazine.

He won the vacant IBF light-flyweight belt after beating Cebuano Christian Araneta, Vicelles’ former teammate, by a split decision in Japan.

Simsri successfully defended his belt with a second-round knockout of hard-hitting Mexican Sergio Cordova earlier this year.

Simsri is very familiar to Pinoys and has had an impressive list of Filipino opponents that he has beaten, the likes of Miel Fajardo, John Paul Gabunilas, and Araneta.

Vicelles, on the other hand, once fought Suganob in an IBF light-flyweight world title eliminator via an eighth-round technical decision in 2023 in Bohol.

Last year, Vicelles moved to Japan and won two of his three fights there. He defeated Chinese Xiang Li and fellow Filipino Carlo Diaz VII, while losing to Japanese Kosuke Tomioka.

Simsri has an impressive win-loss slate of 40-1 with 35 knockouts, while Vicelles has 21-2-1 with 11 knockouts.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot already said that he’ll do his best to bring Suganob’s world title fight to Bohol early next year.

If ever Podot is able to pull it off, it’ll be the first world title fight in Bohol’s history.

“That all depends on my manager. But it would be better if they could bring it here in Bohol or anywhere in the Philippines,” said Suganob. “I don’t feel any pressure at all. I know who I am; if I train well, I know I have a chance.” / EKA