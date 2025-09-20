Suganob sets sights at WBO world title

WORLD Boxing Organization (WBO) No. 2 light-flyweight Regie Suganob is booked to headline PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ upcoming “Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” on Nov. 15, 2025, in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Suganob will be defending his WBO Global light-flyweight strap in a fight that will be in preparation for a world championship bout early next year.

Though he has no opponent yet, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot already has a list of possible foes.

“Right now, I have received some calls. We are cutting it down to five fighters (as possible opponents) for Regie Suganob. There are three Mexicans, one Venezuelan, and one South African, all world-rated in all four governing bodies,” Podot said. “As what the WBO president (Gustavo Olivieri) discussed via email, the title bout is not yet required for Regie Suganob as long as he is active by fighting world-rated boxers regardless of the four sanctioning bodies. The WBO president also added that Suganob must fight at least a boxer who is a WBO Asian belt holder or rated.”

If victorious, Suganob will be fighting for a world title against WBO light-flyweight champion Rene Santiago in February.

“We’ll try to see if we can have the title bout (here). We always follow what the WBO believes is the best direction for us,” said Podot.

Suganob fought for a world title in 2023. He flew to South Africa to challenge then-International Boxing Federation light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga but lost by unanimous decision.

After his loss to Sivenathi, Suganob won three straight fights. He immediately bounced back in 2023 with a lopsided unanimous decision victory over world-rated Ronald Chacon to win the WBO Global strap. He followed it up with an eighth-round stoppage of Japanese banger Kai Ishizawa in 2024 in a successful title defense.

Suganob’s latest win was a third-round technical knockout of Thai Nanthanon Thongchai in an activity fight.

Suganob has an impressive record of 16-1 with six knockouts. / EKA