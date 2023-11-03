Suganob vs. Chacon for WBO Global belt

ONE-TIME world title challenger Regie Suganob is eager to bounce back and return to world title contention as he takes on experienced Venezuelan hard-hitter Ronald Chacon for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight strap in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XII” on Nov. 4, 2023, at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“I expect it to be a great fight. I know my opponent is experienced and has a high knockout percentage. But I’m motivated to win because I lost my last fight,” said Suganob at yesterday’s weigh-in at the Island City Mall.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all. In fact, I’m excited because I want to face high-caliber opponents that are ranked because that’s how your skills will be tested as a boxer.”

The 26-year-old Suganob is coming off his first career defeat. He lost to International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga by unanimous decision in South Africa on July 2.

If Suganob beats Chacon, he’ll most likely break into the WBO light flyweight rankings and be a step closer to a world title shot. Suganob is currently ranked No. 7 by the IBF and No. 14 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), while Chacon is rated No. 10 by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

“This is an important fight for Regie. He’s the banner boxer of PMI. This fight will be his road to another world title fight. He needs maybe two to three more fights before he can fight for a world title. We learned from his fight in South Africa that he needed a lot to improve on,” said Suganob’s handler, PMI Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

Meanwhile, Chacon has fought almost all of his fights in his native of Venezuela. The first time the 32-year-old Chacon fought outside the confines of his home was last Jan. 28. He fought in Japan and lost to Masamichi Yabuki by an 11th round technical knockout. Chacon has bounced back since and won his last two contests against Ezequiel Perez and David Rengel.

Both Suganob and Chacon had identical weights of 107.8 pounds.

Suganob is 13-1 with four knockouts, while Chacon is 30-2-1 with 22 knockouts.

Unbeaten Cebuano prospect Christian Balunan (8-0, 4 KOs) squares off with 17-year-old Thai Adetip Maungcharoen (5-0, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBO Asia-Pacific minimumweight strap in the co-main feature.

“I’m not going to say that I will knock him out because I have not seen his fights. I’ll just adjust inside the ring depending on his style. But I’m confident that I’ll beat him,” said Balunan.

The 23-year-old Balunan is fighting the biggest fight of his career thus far. He’ll be fighting his first foreign foe and will also be in his first regional title fight.

Balunan weighed in at 104.1 pounds, while Maungcharoen tipped the scales a pound lighter at 103 pounds.

Former world title challenger Casey Morton-Croft (11-4-3, 3 KOs) locks horns with Thai Arisara Wisetwongsa (6-4, 4 KOs) in a women’s super flyweight six-rounder in one of the featured fights in the undercard.

Also in the undercard, Gerwin Asilo (6-0, 2 KOs) is up against Jerry Pabila (7-10, 5 KOs), Shane Gentallan (7-1, 4 KOs) faces off with undefeated Johnro Taneo (4-0-1, 3 KOs), Althea Shine Pores (1-0) trades leathers with Charimae Salvador (5-6, 2 KOs) in a women’s minimumweight rematch, Sugarey Leonard Pores (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Jayfe Mabale (0-1), Richard Laspoña (1-0, 1 KO) clashes with Steven Lagrama (1-0) and Cebu-based Pole Patryk Roslak faces Cebuano Ralph David Cemino.