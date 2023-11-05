Suganob wins WBO Global belt in impressive fashion

TAGBILARAN City, Bohol - One-time world title challenger Regie Suganob put on a masterful performance and outclassed Venezuelan banger Ronald Chacon by a lopsided unanimous decision in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XII” on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, here at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium.

Suganob dominated the whole fight and got the nod of all three judges. Judges Martino Redona and Edward Ligas had identical scorecards of 119-108, while judge Neil Papas scored it 120-107.

The 26-year-old Suganob knocked down the dangerous Chacon with a right hook in the fourth round. After that round, Chacon was mostly in survival mode as Suganob had his skills and accuracy on full display.

Suganob won the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title. He should break into the top 10 rankings of the WBO.

“I still need a lot to improve on. I wasn’t able to show everything because he kept on running,” said Suganob. “It was a very important fight for me because this fight was going to put me back in the rankings (in the WBO) and hopefully be able to fight for a world title.”

Suganob is now 14-1 with four knockouts, while Chacon dropped to 30-3-1 with 22 knockouts.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot was impressed with Suganob’s performance. He hopes that his young ward will earn a world title shot again soon.

“I liked his performance because he didn’t force things. We plan to bring him back in February. But that still depends on the healing of his cut,” said Podot. “Our next move is to defend the Global belt and get him a world title shot soon. Our direction right now is the WBO that’s why we fought for that belt.”

Jonathan Gonzalez currently holds the WBO light flyweight title.

Suganob is currently ranked No. 7 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 14 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Suganob successfully bounced back from his first career defeat. Back in July, Sugnob lost to IBF light flyweight king Sivenathi Nontshinga by unanimous decision in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Christian Balunan (9-0, 5 KOs) won his first regional title after knocking out 17-year-old Thai Adetip Maungcharoen (5-1, 3 KOs) in the third round of the co-main feature.

Balunan landed a right straight that rocked Maungcharoen. He finished him off devastating right hook to the body that sent him to the canvas writhing in pain. The fight was stopped at the 43-second mark of the third round. With the win, Balunan, a native of Bogo City, claimed the vacant WBO Asia-Pacific minimumweight belt.

In the undercard, Gerwin Asilo (7-0, 3 KOs) destroyed Jerry Pabila (7-11, 5 KOs) in the second round, Shane Gentallan (8-1, 5 KOs) handed Johnro Taneo (4-1-1, 3 KOs) his first career loss after knocking him out in the third round, Reymart Tagacanao (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped veteran Jason Mopon (10-19, 1 KO) in the final round of an exhilarating eight round bout, former world title challenger Casey Morton-Croft (11-4-3, 3 KOs) made quick work of young Thai prospect Arisara Wisetwongsa (6-4, 4 KOs) after knocking her out in the second round in a women’s super flyweight fight, Althea Shine Pores (2-0) defeated Charimae Salvador (5-7, 2 KOs) by a convincing unanimous decision in a women’s minimumweight bout, Sugarey Leonard Pores (2-0, 2 KOs) punished Jayfe Mabale (0-2) and stopped him in the second round, Richard Laspoña (2-0, 1 KO) remained unbeaten with a unanimous decision victory over Steven Lagrama (1-1) , Cebu-based Polish boxer Patrick Rosiak had a successful pro debut after his opponent Ralph David Gemino quit at the end of the second round in the show’s curtain-raiser.