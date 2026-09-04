Sugarpop reunites at Vanessa’s wake

FORMER members of Sugarpop reunited at the wake of their fellow member, Vanessa Blanca.

Julie Anne San Jose, Rita Daniela, Enzo Almario and Cholo Bismonte visited the wake to pay their final respects to Vanessa.

“We love you so much, Wani,” Julie captioned her Instagram post.

Vanessa’s death was announced by her cousin, Ivy Ann Salaum Jubelag, in a Facebook post last month.

According to Ivy, Vanessa died from a traumatic brain injury after slipping and hitting her head inside a bathroom.

Sugarpop was formed after its members became finalists in the former QTV singing competition “Popstar Kids” in 2006. Rita Daniela emerged as the champion, while Julie Anne San Jose and Vanessa Blanca finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively. / TRC S