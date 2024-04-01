Sugat Kabanhawan Festival 2024 draws 20,000 spectators

AN ESTIMATED 20,000 people witnessed the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival 2024 in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu, at the Tulay Fish Port on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, according to the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

This year’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival was participated by five contingents from the 19 barangays in Minglanilla.

After the grand ritual showdown, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, during her speech, congratulated the local government of Minglanilla as well as the various sectors that worked for the success of the festivities.

Garcia noted that the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival has evolved in terms of its “grandiosity.”

“Karon gabhiona akong nakita ang hilabihang garbo sa matag Minglanillahanon,” Garcia said.

Garcia also announced that there will be a Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024. However, Garcia did not disclose the venue and date of the event.

"Kini tingali ang labing tukma nga higayon nga atong dunggon ang singgit sa katawhan, ang hangyo sa atong mga kabataan, ug ang naghatag og garbo sa matag Sugbuanon. Karong tuiga, pangandam, champion (Minglanilla), kay mobalik ang Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024!" Garcia said.

Garcia also provided the local government unit of Minglanilla P1.5 million subsidy and P300,000 for each of the five contingents intended for the prizes.

Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad also gave a P50,000 cash subsidy for each of the five contingents, also allocated for the prizes.

Cash prizes

The grand champion will receive P450,000 while the second runner-up will receive P430,000. The third runner-up will receive P410,000 while fourth runner-up will receive P390,000. The fifth runner-up will receive P370,000.

Here is the list of the winners.

Grand Ritual Showdown

5th place - Tribu Cuantopamanhon

4th - Nagkahiusang Mananayaw sa Cluster 4 of Tungkop National High School

3rd - Banay Tungkilanon of Barangay Tungkil National High School

2nd - Banay sa Nagkahiusang Tulaynon

1st - Pundok sa Kabatan-onang Lungsoranon

Pasigarbo

When asked if Minglanilla hopes to host Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, Enad said that the infrastructures in Minglanilla are not yet ready to host the event.

However, he assured that as the reigning grand champion of last year’s Pasigarbo, they would do their best to retain the title.

The mayor said that with the performances of the contingents of the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 will be promising for Minglanilla.

This year’s festivity was held in Tulay Fish Port due to the ongoing constructions inside the municipal sports center’s vicinity. The sports complex and oval track are still under rehabilitation.

However, Enad said that they are hoping the event will be held once again in its original venue at the Minglanilla Sports Center next year. / AML