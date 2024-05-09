Sugbo Negosyo grand prize for 3rd season up to P1M

THE Cebu Provincial Government has increased the grand prize to P1 million from P500,000 for the next grand champion of the upcoming third season of the Sugbo Negosyo program.

For the upcoming third season of the Capitol's micro-enterprise assistance program, only 500 qualified beneficiaries and businesses that have been operating for at least three years will be included in the selection process this year, according to a report from the official social media arm of the Cebu Provincial Government announced on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The second season's winner, who was a furniture maker from the town of Sogod, northern Cebu, was hailed grand champion and received P500,000 as a prize embedded in QR-coded cards.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who first launched the program during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, met on Wednesday, May 8, with the technical working group (TWG) composed of members of the Provincial Board (PB), led by Vice Governor Hilario Davide III; Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) past presidents Kelie Ko and Steven Yu; and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu director Rose Mae Quiñanola.

In December 2023, Garcia announced that with the support of the PB, the third season has an allocation of P100 million.

After the meeting on Wednesday, the Capitol is finalizing the guidelines, but criteria for eligible participants have already been established.

Under the program, selected and qualified beneficiaries will still receive mentorship from the members of the MCCI and DTI, while the Provincial Government will grant them P200,000, which will be used to improve their products and services.

The grant came in the form of QR-coded cards that can only be redeemed from partner stores of the Provincial Government.

Aside from being operational for at least three years, beneficiaries must be engaged in producing and selling food products and delicacies, arts and crafts, souvenir items, furniture, gifts, toys, housewares, homemade skincare or beauty products, pottery, footwear, fashion accessories, and restaurants serving Cebuano cuisine, among others. (EHP)