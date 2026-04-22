Sugbu Calidad, SRFC, MFC score twin wins

SUGBU Calidad emerged as one of the big winners in the recently concluded 3rd Team Football Challenge, netting two championships across the youth divisions during the two-day tournament held last April 18-19, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The club showcased both the future and the present of its program, dominant in the youngest and most competitive developmental brackets.

Sugbu Calidad first asserted its authority in the U15 division, where they outpaced Abellana National School to take the crown. Matt Lescano was the engine behind the championship run, earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for his efforts.

The club’s winning culture extended down to the grassroots level as well. In the U7 category, Sugbu Calidad’s youngest booters secured the title over the Marigondon Kickers. Kyle Estrera stood out for the champions, taking home the MVP trophy and capping off a stellar weekend for the side.

SRFC, MFC also sweep

While Sugbu Calidad owned the U15 and U7 brackets, other clubs managed their own double-championship feats. San Roque FC (SRFC) proved elite in the older tiers, capturing both the Men’s Open and the U19 titles. Mark Wesley Mayor (Men’s Open) and Jan Colina (U19) were named MVPs for San Roque.

Meanwhile, MFC dominated the middle-youth tiers, sweeping the U9 and U11 divisions behind MVPs Sean Choi and Zachary Rayala, respectively.

The tournament also highlighted diversity in the local football scene.

Cebu Elite took the Women’s Open title, with Jonalyn Cuerpo taking home the MVP award. In the Soccer Moms division, La Horse FC reigned supreme, anchored by MVP Carmelle Ann B. Dael.

The U17 trophy went to Cebu United FC following a stellar performance by MVP Zee Cortez, while STC reigned supreme in the U13 division, led by Zack Repunte.

The competitive spirit extended to the veteran divisions as well. Roncales B bested their counterparts, Roncales A, to win the 38-Above category, with Marion Cubelo earning the MVP nod, while ERCO FC dominated the 48-Above division.

The 3rd Team Football Challenge was organized by the Cebu RFA Referees. / VIA RICO B. RAMIREZ