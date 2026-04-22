Sugbu Calidad, SRFC, MFC shine in Cebu football tilt

SUGBU Calidad delivered an impressive performance by winning two championships in the 3rd Team Football Challenge held on April 18-19, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The club ruled both the U15 and U7 divisions, showing strength from its youngest players to its more experienced youth teams.

In the U15 category, Sugbu Calidad defeated Abellana National School to take the title. Matt Lescano led the team and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The club also dominated the U7 division, where its youngest players beat the Marigondon Kickers. Kyle Estrera stood out and earned the MVP award.

Other teams also had strong showings in the tournament.

San Roque FC (SRFC) swept two divisions, winning both the Men’s Open and U19 titles. Mark Wesley Mayor was named MVP in the Men’s Open, while Jan Colina took the MVP honors in the U19 division.

MFC also grabbed two championships, ruling the U9 and U11 divisions. Sean Choi (U9) and Zachary Rayala (U11) were named MVPs.

Meanwhile, Cebu Elite won the Women’s Open title behind MVP Jonalyn Cuerpo. La Horse FC topped the Soccer Moms division, with Carmelle Ann B. Dael earning MVP honors.

Cebu United FC captured the U17 title, led by MVP Zee Cortez, while STC won the U13 division with Zack Repunte as MVP.

In the older divisions, Roncales B defeated Roncales A to win the 38-Above category, with Marion Cubelo named MVP. ERCO FC dominated the 48-Above division.

The tournament was organized by the Cebu RFA Referees and featured teams from different age groups, highlighting the growing football community in Cebu. / via Rico B. Ramirez