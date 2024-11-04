Suico insists on bamboo use, contradicts contractor

MANDAUE City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office officials inspecting the collapsed section of an anti-flood project insist on finding bamboo as a substitute for steel reinforcement.

The contractor previously denied the use of bamboo, calling it “impossible.”

Operations and Warning head Felix Suico Jr., who inspected the project site on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, warned of potential hazards to residents due to structural deficiencies.

Suico reported finding bamboo used in place of steel bars in certain sections of the project.

“In one part of the inspection, when we passed over the top of the riprap and I went down to the lower path, I asked my colleague, ‘Where should I step here?’ He pointed to a spot on the edge of the soil where I could hold onto the rebar,” Suico said in Cebuano in a text message to SunStar.

“That’s when I saw that before the rebar, there was bamboo being used as a substitute for the rebar. I was surprised and thought, ‘There’s bamboo being used as rebar here?’ It was done alternately rebar, bamboo, then rebar again, followed by bamboo,” he said.

“But there were only two intervals because the distance between each rebar was very far. With how far we had to trace, I think I only saw those two cables,” Suico added.

However, Suico’s team failed to take pictures of the alleged use of bamboo as substitute to rebars.

Suico’s report raised questions about the quality of materials used in the P127-million flood control project funded by Mandaue City’s Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon

Denial

Lrej Awit, chief technical Officer of ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., the project contractor, denied claims that substandard materials were used.

“During my inspection on Thursday, I did not find any sign of shortcuts or the use of bamboo in place of steel bars,” he said.

“The claim that there are no reinforcing bars in the structure is not true. Reinforcing bars are indeed present, as designed,” Awit said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He added that the flood control structure is five meters high, with the section above 2.5 meters from the concrete pile cap made entirely of riprap, according to the design approved by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Awit explained that the sheet pile is driven deep into the ground and supports a concrete pile cap.

“From this pile cap, we have a 2.5-meter section that includes reinforcing bars. Above that, up to the full height of five meters, the structure is riprap as designed,” he said, refuting accusations of missing reinforcements.

“It’s not true that there are no reinforcing bars; they are there, but only up to 2.5 meters as per the design,” he added.

The 6,900-linear-meter flood control project, funded by the office of Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon, has a budget of P127 million.

The clarification followed the Oct. 29 collapse of a 15-meter section of the project, which raised concerns among residents and stakeholders about construction quality.

Cause of failure

Initial investigations by the DPWH indicated that the failure was due to water pressure buildup, exacerbated by soil liquefaction linked to a nearby company’s pipeline and heavy rainfall from typhoons Kristine and Leon.

“We mobilized our team immediately to assess the damage and begin demolishing the sections deemed unsafe,” said Awit, who pledged that the company would complete the necessary repairs within a week.

Awit also sought to dispel misconceptions about the construction process.

“There are definitely sheet piles in place. We did not just stack stones; the structure follows strict engineering guidelines,” he said.

He noted that while the lower section, including the sheet piles and pile cap, remained intact, the damage was mainly confined to the upper riprap portion.

“The issue was not due to poor construction but rather the significant water pressure that built up behind the wall, likely due to soil liquefaction and leakage from an adjacent pipeline,” Awit said.

He added that wastewater from the nearby pipeline increased pressure behind the structure, contributing to the collapse.

To prevent similar issues, the company has implemented measures to redirect water flow and create an exit path through the structure.

“We are currently working on a pathway that allows water to pass through safely, preventing buildup and pressure behind the wall of the structures,” said Awit.

He assured that additional manpower would be deployed to expedite repairs once workers return after the holiday break. /CAV