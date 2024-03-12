Sulaiman retracts statement, clears Jumawan of fraud charge

He said he was paid P500,000 on March 5, 2024 and that the remaining balance will be paid within this year.

Sulaiman said in an interview on February 28 that he and Mercado extended a P7 million loan to the Jumawan brothers, and they were paid P3 million only. He said the brothers gave them two checks, each worth P2 million for a total of P4 million, to pay the remaining balance but it bounced due to a closed business account.

On March 12, Sulaiman said he was in a rush trying to have their complaint reported, and was under the wrong assumption that he will be given a draft of the article SunStar published before its release.