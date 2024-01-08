Sultan faces Masuda in Japan

FORMER world title challenger Jonas Sultan returns to action next month in Japan.

The 32-year-old Sultan locks horns with Japanese prospect Riku Masuda in an eight-rounder on Feb. 24 at the Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

Sultan, a former ALA Boy, fought only once in 2023 and beat Frank Gonzalez by a lopsided unanimous decision in the US.

In 2022, Sultan fought Paul Butler for the interim World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight belt and lost by unanimous decision in England.

Following the closure of the famed ALA Gym during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Sultan went 3-1 with wins over Gonzalez, Carlos Caraballo and Sharone Carter and a loss to Butler.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Masuda is eager to bounce back after losing his latest fight to Seiya Tsutsumi by unanimous decision in Japan last year. He turned pro in 2022 and won his first three pro fights. Masuda defeated Worraphon Yothika, Jeong Ho An and Fumiya Fuse.

Sultan is 19-6 with 11 knockouts, while Masuda is 3-1 with three knockouts.

On the other hand, Sultan’s close friend and compatriot Jerwin Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs) headlines the show against World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight king Takuma Inoue, the younger brother of Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

The show also features two other world title bouts. Alexandro Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs) defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight strap against Junto Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs), while Kosei Tanaka (19-1, 11 KOs) fights Christian Rangel (22-4-2, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBO super flyweight strap.