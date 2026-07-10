Sumabong bids for two

MINIMUMWEIGHT prospect Joseph Sumabong looks to continue his hot streak Saturday night, July 11, 2026, when he takes on undefeated Taiwanese hard-hitter Jheng Ciou in a regional title unification bout in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXV” at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

At stake are Sumabong’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight title and Ciou’s Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight belt.

The 24-year-old Sumabong tipped the scales at 104.7 pounds, while Ciou weighed in at 104.8.

“I trained hard for this fight. I’m really focused,” said Sumabong. “I can’t say that I’ll knock him out, but I will try. I’ll just keep my focus and a knockout will come.”

Sumabong has won four straight fights since suffering the lone loss of his career to Goki Kobayashi in 2024.

Since that defeat, he has beaten John Kevien Jimenez, Joperson Trazo, Japan’s Takero Kitano and Roland Toyogon.

A victory over Ciou would help Sumabong maintain his lofty world rankings. He is currently ranked No. 6 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 8 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 10 by the WBO and No. 14 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Ciou, 21, is also an emerging contender.

“We are pressured because we know Sumabong is a strong opponent. But I love challenges and fighting quality opponents. This fight will make me stronger, and I hope to win and climb higher in the world rankings,” he said.

Ciou captured the WBC Asian light-flyweight strap with a third-round demolition of Thailand’s Daychanan Udomruttanatepkit last year. He then moved down in weight and claimed the OPBF minimumweight belt with a unanimous decision over Japan’s Ryoga Hattori in Taiwan on March 1, 2026.

Sumabong owns a 10-1 record with five knockouts, while Ciou is unbeaten at 9-0-1 with eight knockouts.

In the co-main event, IBF light-flyweight titleholder Shane Gentallan (14-1, 7 KOs) faces China’s Xiao Kang Song (6-3, 1 KO) in a non-title 10-round fight.

The undercard features unbeaten IBF Asia flyweight champion Leonard Pores III (10-0, 7 KOs) against veteran Renoel Pael (24-17-2, 12 KOs), former world title challenger Christuan Balunan (13-1, 8 KOs) versus Arvin John Sampaga (8-5-1, 3 KOs), Reymart Tagacanao (12-1, 10 KOs) against Jessie Bell Goltiano (7-7, 4 KOs), Jericho Acaylar (12-3, 1 KO) versus Michael Adolfo (6-7, 3 KOs), Sugarey Leonard Pores (8-2, 6 KOs) against Venjie Patac (3-13-1, 1 KO), and pro debutant Dryxz Russel Sardalla against Jethro Illusorio (0-3). / EKA