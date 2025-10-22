Sumabong brings home WBO Asia-Pacific strap

JOSEPH Sumabong exacted his revenge on Takero Kitano, defeating him by unanimous decision to win the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight title Tuesday night, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 23-year-old Sumabong got the nod of all three judges by a comfortable margin.

Filipino judge Edward Ligas and Japanese judge Koji Tanaka both scored the bout 96-93 for Sumabong, while the other Japanese judge Katsuhiko Nakamura had it 97-92.

Sumabong avenged Jake Amparo’s defeat to Kitano earlier this year. Sumabong and Amparo are both from Bohol and train at the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym.

The victory also marked redemption for Sumabong, who lost his first fight in Japan last year to Goki Kobayashi by unanimous decision for the same belt.

Sumabong improved to 9-1 with four knockouts, while Kitano suffered his first career defeat and dropped to 9-1-1 with four knockouts.

Sumabong is currently ranked No. 13 by the WBO and will most likely improve his ranking after beating No. 11 Kitano. / EKA