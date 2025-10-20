Sumabong eyes WBO belt

JOSEPH Sumabong guns for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight title against undefeated Japanese Takero Kitano tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 23-year-old Sumabong, who fights out of the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym, weighed in at 103.8 pounds, while Takero tipped the scales at 104.7 pounds.

Sumabong is determined to avenge his only career loss, which also took place in Japan last year. He was beaten by Goki Kobayashi for the same title at the Edion Arena in Osaka.

After his loss in Japan, Sumabong has bounced back impressively. He scored a second-round knockout against John Kevien Jimenez on Dec. 17, 2024, to wrest the WBO Asia-Pacific Youth minimumweight strap, followed by a unanimous decision win over Joperson Trazo earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Kitano has had an impressive year so far. He dominated former world title challenger Jake Amparo, Sumabong’s teammate, with a lopsided unanimous decision on March 31, 2025, and then scored a third-round stoppage of Mahiro Matsumoto a few months later.

Sumabong is 8-1 with four knockouts, while Kitano is 9-0-1 with four knockouts. / EKA