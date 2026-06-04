Sumabong faces acid test in Taiwan’s KO artist

WORLD-ranked minimumweight prospect Joseph Sumabong will return to the ring on July 11, 2026, in a regional title unification bout against Taiwanese knockout artist Jheng Ciou in PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXV” in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 24-year-old Sumabong holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight title, while Ciou is the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight belt holder.

Sumabong is on a four-fight winning streak after suffering his only career defeat in 2024 at the hands of Goki Kobayashi.

Following that loss, Sumabong defeated John Kevien Jimenez, Joperson Trazo, Japanese Takero Kitano, and Roland Toyogon.

Sumabong won his WBO belt after beating Kitano by unanimous decision in Japan last year.

Sumabong is highly rated in all four of the major world boxing sanctioning bodies. He’s ranked No. 6 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 8 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 9 by the WBO, and No. 14 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Ciou has already shown a lot of promise in just his third year as a pro.

Ciou won the WBC Asian light flyweight strap with a third-round knockout of Thai Daychanan Udomruttanatepkit in Thailand last year. He moved down a division and won the OPBF belt with a unanimous decision over Japanese Ryoga Hattori in Taiwan on March 1, 2026.

Sumabong has an impressive win-loss slate of 10-1 with five knockouts, while Ciou is 9-0-1 with eight knockouts. / EKA