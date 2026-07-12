Sumabong preys on Taiwanese foe

JOSEPH Sumabong lived up to his “The Hunter” moniker after slowly hunting down young Taiwanese prospect Jheng Ciou for a convincing unanimous decision win in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXV” last Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City.

Sumabong and Ciou quickly traded heavy blows in the opening round of the regional title unification bout. Ciou was quick on his feet and threw some nasty combinations. However, Sumabong connected with a left uppercut that dropped an unbalanced Ciou for a knockdown.

Sumabong had Ciou in trouble in the fifth and sixth rounds. But the 21-year-old Taiwanese youngster answered with vicious punches of his own.

It was in the middle of the fight that Sumabong took control with his body shots and slowly dismantled Ciou, who was fading round after round.

In the final round, the 24-year-old Sumabong was looking for a knockout finish and aggressively attacked Ciou. But he was saved by the final bell.

Judge Don Yballe scored it at 99-90, judge Aquil tamano saw it at 97-92 and judge Edward Ligas had it at 98-91 all for Sumabong.

Sumabong captured and retained his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight belt and unified it with Ciou’s Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation minimumweight title.

Sumabong improved to a win-loss record of 11-1 with five knockouts, while Ciou suffered his first career setback and dropped to 9-1-1 with eight knockouts.

“We’ll have him defend his two belts against another foreign fighter,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions president Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot. “He showed good stamina. What he needs to learn is how to catch his opponent. Compared to his previous fights, he has shown a lot of improvement but the opponent was really good. I believe that he’s ripe to fight for a world title but that depends on who of the current world champions he’ll fight. But if given the chance to challenge for a world title, we’ll take it.”

If it were up to Sumabong, he would want to challenge current World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight king Siyakholwa Kuse, the fighter who dethroned Melvin Jerusalem.

“I want Kuse. I think I can beat him,” he said.

Sumabong is currently ranked No. 6 by the WBC, No. 8 by the World Boxing Association, No. 10 by the WBO and No. 13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

IBF Asia light-flyweight titleholder Shane Gentallan (15-1, 7 KOs) walked away with a close unanimous decision win over tough Chinese Xiao Kang Song (6-4, 1 KO) in an exciting 10-round war in the co-main feature.

Two judges scored the bout with identical scores of 96-94, while one judge had it 97-93.

In the undercard, IBF Asia flyweight champion Leonard Pores III (11-0, 7 KOs) kept his perfect record intact after a one-sided unanimous decision victory against tough journeyman Renoel Pael (24-18-2, 12 KOs), one-time world title challenger Christuan Balunan (14-1, 9 KOs) stopped Arvin John Sampaga (8-6-1, 3 KOs) in the fourth round with a left straight to the midsection, former regional champion Reymart Tagacanao (13-1, 11 KOs) demolished Jessie Bell Goltiano (7-7, 4 KOs) in the third round with a wicked left hook to the body, Jericho Acaylar (4-0, 2 KOs) defeated tough Michael Adolfo (6-8, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision, Sugarey Leonard Pores (9-2, 6 KOs) outclassed Venjie Patac (3-14-1, 1 KO) by a one-sided unanimous decision and Dryxz Russel Sardalla (1-0, 1 KO) had a successful pro debut after forcing Jethro Illusorio (0-3) to quit on his stool at the end of the second round. / EKA