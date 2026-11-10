Sumabong set to unify reg’l belts

WORLD-RANKED minimumweight Joseph Sumabong will return to Japan to face Takero Kitano in a rematch on Dec. 3, 2026, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The bout will be a regional title unification for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight belts.

Sumabong and Kitano first crossed paths last year in Japan for the vacant WBO Asia-Pacific minimumweight belt. The 24-year-old Sumabong outclassed Kitano and walked away with a convincing unanimous decision victory.

Since then, Sumabong has won back-to-back fights. He knocked out Roland Toyogon in the sixth round in Bohol early this year, before beating Jheng Ciou by unanimous decision to retain his WBO Asia-Pacific belt and snag the OPBF Silver minimumweight strap, also in Bohol.

Sumabong is highly rated in all four of boxing’s major sanctioning bodies. He is ranked No. 4 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 5 by both the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the WBO and No. 11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

After suffering his first career loss at the hands of Sumabong, the 22-year-old Kitano bounced back with two straight victories. He defeated Filipino Kurt John Pabular by split decision last April then beat Erson Trinidad for the vacant OPBF belt in August.

Kitano is also world-rated, sitting at No. 9 in the WBC, No. 10 in the IBF, No. 12 in the WBA and No. 13 in the WBO.

Sumabong carries an impressive slate of 11 wins and one loss with five knockouts, while Kitano has an 11-1-1 win-loss-draw record with four knockouts. / EKA