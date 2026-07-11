Sumabong unifies WBO Asia-Pacific, OPBF titles

JOSEPH Sumabong unified the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight belts after a unanimous decision win over Taiwanese Jheng Ciou in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions' "Kumong Bol-anon XXV" on July 11, 2026 at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Both boxers didn't need a feel-out round as they immediately tried to take each other's heads off in the opening round.

In the third round, Sumabong caught Ciou, who was also outbalanced, for a knockdown.

Sumabong had Ciou in sorts of trouble in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Sumabong's body shots took its toll on Ciou as he slowed down and looked tired in the sixth round.

Sumabong almost ended Ciou in the seventh round with a barrage of punches in the seventh.

In the final 10 seconds of the 10th round, Sumabong aggressively attacked Ciou and tried to knoc him out.

Following 10 rounds of intense action, Sumabong got the nod of all three judges with scores of 99-90, 98-91, and 97-92.

Sumabong improved to 11-1 with five knockouts, while Ciou suffered his first career loss and fell to 9-1-1 with eight knockouts.

Sumabong is closing in on a world title shot. He's ranked No. 6 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 8 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 10 by the WBO, and No. 13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF). (EKA)