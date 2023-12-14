Sumabong vs. Trinidad in ‘Kumong Bol-anon XIII’

UNDEFEATED prospect Joseph Sumabong is seeing action in one of the featured fights of the stacked “Kumong Bol-anon XIII” on Dec. 28, 2023 at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 21-year-old Sumabong guns for vacant World Boxing Foundation Australasian minimumweight strap against Erson Trinidad.

Sumabong, who turned pro in 2021, has been impressive thus far in his career. He won back-to-back stoppage wins this year against Roldan Sasan and Ariston Aton.

The 26-year-old Trinidad is also a fighter that has shown a lot of promise. After back-to-back losses to Japanese Ryusei Matsumoto and Darwin Boyones, Trinidad successfully bounced back with a unanimous decision over former Omega boxer Royder Lloyd Borbon.

Sumabong is 5-0 with three knockouts (KO), while Trinidad is 6-3-1 with three knockouts.

Also in the undercard, Cebuano Brix Piala (7-1, 2 KOs) locks horns with veteran Jhunriel Ramonal (17-11-6, 10 KOs), Angilou Dalogdog (8-0, 2 KOs) slugs it out with Roland Jay Biendima (17-14-1, 10 KOs), Brix’s brother Rodex Piala (9-0, 1 KO) faces off with fellow Cebu-based Reycar Auxilio (4-3-1, 3 KOs), Jhunrille Castino (13-4, 4 KOs) is up against journeyman Ryan Ray Ponteras (23-22-3, 12 KOs), April Jay Abne (13-1, 6 KOs) exchanges blows with Aton (9-9, 5 KOs), Richard Laspoña (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Raffy Chavit (2-0, 1 KO) and Sugarey Leonard (2-0, 2 KOs) opens up the show against fellow unbeaten Adrian Dulayba (2-0, 2 KOs).

The show is headline by an International Boxing Federation minimumweight title eliminator between Jake Amparo (14-4-1, 3 KOs) and former world champion Pedro Taduran (15-4-1, 12 KOs), while Gerwin Asilo (7-0, 3 KOs) is fighting fellow prospect Aljum Pelecio (11-2, 7 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Organization Asia-Pacific Youth bantamweight belt.