Summit highlights PH brand of hospitality, Filipino martial arts

AS PART of the Outdoor7 Summit 2023, the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT 7) organized a discovery workshop, engaging 71 participants to learn the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE).

This initiative aims to highlight the distinctiveness of Filipino hospitality among frontline and service sectors within the tourism industry.

“It should be an unforgettable experience of the guest, tourist and visitors. Be hospitable,” said Evelyn Lupango, DOT certified FSBE trainer.

The essence of the FBSE program revolves around creating unforgettable experiences for guests, tourists and visitors by fostering a hospitable atmosphere.

Emphasizing the 7 M’s of core values—malikhain, makatao, makakalikasan, makabansa, masayahin, may bayanihan, and may pag-asa—the FBSE program encapsulates the qualities for which Filipinos are widely recognized.

Following a workshop, an FBSE training session was conducted to instill the Mabuhay gesture in all guest-facing workers. This gesture aims to make tourists feel genuinely welcome, igniting their desire to return to each destination they explore.

The Outdoor7 Summit is a three-day activity happening from Nov. 24 to 26, 2023 at The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

Besides the Filipino brand of service workshop, the summit also showcased Filipino Martial Arts (FMA) with masters and grandmasters from different eskrima sectors, aiming to promote FMA Heritage Trails.

These trails provide visitors with an opportunity to experience FMA as both a sport and an art form. They will also learn about the deep roots of FMA in Filipino culture and its role in shaping the country’s identity.

FMA grandmaster Lot Sr. expressed his gratitude towards DOT 7 for elevating FMA to the status of a tourism product.

“This collaborative effort not only showcases the cultural wealth of the region but also opens doors for enthusiasts and tourists alike to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Filipino Martial Arts,” he said.

Outdoor7 Summit features organizations and homegrown brands that help promote outdoor activities such as Habagat Outdoor Equipment Inc., 815 Clothing and Custom Prints, SABAI Sali-Argao Boardriding and Adventure Inc., the Center for Leaders, Badian Tourism and Information Office, the awe-inspiring landscapes of Breathtaking Badian, the Philippine Outrigger Canoe Club, Kayakasia Philippine, Tuburan Coffee, Hiraya Water Sports and Recreation, OCPD Oslob Cebu Paragliding Development, and the educational initiatives of Forest School Cebu.