Sun Savings Bank achieves P79M net income, expands consumer loan offerings for 2024

SUN Savings Bank celebrates a milestone as its audited net income set a record of P79 million for the year 2023, an increase of 48 percent over the previous year’s P54 million, showcasing the bank’s strong financial performance and capacity for exceptional growth.
In 2024, Sun Savings Bank is set to expand its consumer loan portfolio with new loan offerings such as Earned Wage Access, Employee Salary Loans, Pre-Owned Auto Loans, Auto Sangla Loans, and Sari-Sari store loans.
Over the past year, Sun Savings Bank’s total assets increased by 10 percent rising to P3.64 billion in March 2024.
To support its clients’ financing needs in the first quarter of 2024, the bank grew its loan portfolio by six percent to P2.8 billion compared to P2.6 billion in the prior year. In addition, deposits with BSP increased significantly by 108 percent to P273 million in the first quarter of 2024 from P131 million in the prior year, demonstrating the bank’s enhanced liquidity.
With a significant growth rate of 27 percent, Sun Savings Bank’s deposits have now reached a new record level of P2.3 billion in comparison to the prior year’s P1.8 billion. This strengthens further the bank’s financial foundation and reflects the bank’s continuing ability to attract and retain deposits.
These deposits also support the growth of the bank’s loan portfolio and liquidity.
Due to the record profitability of the bank, retained earnings and other capital accounts, increased by 102 percent resulting in the growth of total shareholders’ equity to P557 million. This stronger capital base resulted in a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16 percent, much higher than the BSP requirement of 10 percent.
Sun Savings Bank continues to support its clients’ needs by introducing strategic new loan and deposit products that will strengthen its market position and provide greater value to its customers. The bank also plans to expand its geographic reach with the opening of new branch lite units in Bogo City in the north and Moalboal in the southwest of Cebu province during the third quarter of 2024. / PR