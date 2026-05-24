Sun Savings Bank boosts paid-up capital to P600M

THE paid-up capital of shareholders in Sun Savings Bank increased by 35 percent to P600 million from P391.7 million in May 2026. This reflects shareholders’ continued commitment to strengthening the bank’s financial position and supporting future expansion and business growth.

The capital increase comes alongside a strong financial performance in the first quarter ended March 2026, with the bank posting substantial gains in profitability.

Net income surged by 79 percent to P40 million from P22.4 million a year earlier.

This strong earnings growth drove the bank’s return on equity to 22.9 percent, up from 14.9 percent. The growth was supported by the bank’s expanding asset base and continued increase in lending activities.

The bank’s capital position was further supported by the growth in total shareholders’ equity, which increased by 15.7 percent to P751 million. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.48 percent, remaining well above regulatory requirements to reflect a solid capital buffer despite continued expansion.

The bank also maintained adequate liquidity, with its minimum liquidity ratio at 23.93 percent, indicating sufficient liquidity to support ongoing operations.

Supporting its improved profitability, the bank’s total assets rose by 12.4 percent to P4.6 billion, up from P4.1 billion in the same period last year, indicating continued expansion of its operations.

The growth was largely driven by a 13.8 percent increase in the loan portfolio, which climbed to P3.7 billion.

Loans now account for about 80 percent of total assets, underscoring the bank’s strong focus on its core lending business and its commitment to supporting the financial needs of its customers.

On the funding side, deposit liabilities increased to P3.07 billion, up nine percent from last year’s P2.8 billion, while bills payable rose to P669.8 million, as the bank diversified its funding sources to support ongoing growth and lending activities.

With a strengthened capital base, rising profitability and continued growth in its lending operations, Sun Savings Bank is well-positioned to support expanding customer needs while maintaining financial stability. The bank’s strong first quarter results show its ability to adapt to changing market conditions and sustain its growth momentum in the coming periods. / P