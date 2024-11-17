Sun Savings Bank: Growth, Innovation and rewards

IN THE third quarter of 2024, Sun Savings Bank achieved remarkable growth in its deposit base, with deposit liabilities increasing by 16.6 percent year-on-year, reaching P2.36 billion in September 2024 from P2.06 billion in September 2023. This significantly exceeded the year-on-year growth rate of the thrift banking industry’s deposit liabilities which was only six percent as of the third quarter of 2024.

This growth in deposit liabilities was driven by the bank’s innovative products and offerings to meet the needs of its clients. The bank has recently introduced a product offering monthly crediting of interest for 180-day time deposits with a 6.25 percent rate for a minimum of P500,000, thereby providing depositors more frequent and rewarding returns on their savings.

In addition to this new product, Sun Savings Bank is back with its Christmas special cash regalo program for teachers’ loans. Starting Nov. 15 to Dec. 28, 2024, the bank will be giving cash rewards to all teachers who avail of loans from the bank. This is to help teachers augment their funds to have a brighter and merrier Christmas.

To extend its reach, Sun Savings Bank recently opened a banking Office in Bogo and is set to open another in Moalboal soon, further expanding its presence in local communities.

Sun Savings Bank’s continued growth, innovative offerings, and commitment to rewarding its clients show its dedication to delivering value and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. / PR