Sun Savings Bank introduces new rewarding time deposits as strong midyear results fuel growth momentum

SUN Savings Bank, The Bank That Rewards, is strengthening its growth platform with the launch of two new competitive Time Deposit offerings: 7.00 percent p.a. for a one-year term with a minimum placement of P300,000, and 7.25 percent p.a. for a two-year term with a minimum placement of P500,000. These offerings form part of the bank’s strategy to strengthen its funding base and support the next phase of growth across its lending operations.

The launch is supported by solid midyear performance. As of June 2026, total assets grew 8.5 percent to P4.7 billion, while the loan portfolio expanded 16 percent to P3.8 billion from P3.3 billion a year earlier. With loan growth leading asset growth, the bank continues to improve the deployment of its resources toward more profitable loan assets. Asset quality also improved, with the Non-Performing Loan ratio declining to 2.75 percent, reflecting disciplined credit underwriting and effective portfolio management even as lending activities expanded.

The stronger balance sheet resulted in significantly higher earnings. Net income increased to P77 million, which was 75 percent higher than the year before. Net Interest Margin improved to 9.8 percent, demonstrating stronger returns from the bank’s earning assets. As a result, Return on Equity increased to 21.7 percent, reflecting the bank’s enhanced ability to generate returns from shareholders’ investments.

The bank’s financial foundation was further strengthened by the increase in paid-up capital to P600 million from P391.7 million. This increase in paid-up capital by 53 percent demonstrates strong shareholder confidence in Sun Savings Bank’s long-term direction and provides additional capital capacity to support its growth strategy. The Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.1 percent, maintaining a solid buffer above the regulatory requirement of 10 percent.

Looking ahead, Sun Savings Bank remains optimistic about its growth prospects and expects stronger loan demand and improved profitability in the second half of 2026. The BSP’s approval of seven-year salary loan terms is expected to enhance borrowers’ affordability and drive increased demand under the DepEd APDS Loan Program, further supporting loan portfolio growth.

At the same time, the bank aims to accelerate the expansion of its SME lending business, creating a more diversified loan portfolio while supporting the financing needs of local entrepreneurs and businesses.

Supported by competitive deposit offerings, high asset quality, strong earnings and a strengthened capital base, Sun Savings Bank is well-positioned to pursue further expansion while maintaining prudent risk management and financial discipline. As The Bank That Rewards, the bank remains committed to delivering rewarding financial solutions and creating lasting value for its customers, shareholders and communities. / PR