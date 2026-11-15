Sun Savings Bank sustains growth, strengthens financial position

SUN Savings Bank Inc. continued to demonstrate sustained growth and a solid financial position as of September 2026.

It posted significantly higher earnings of P121.5 million, higher by 75 percent than the year before, driven by an expanding high-quality loan portfolio amounting to P4.8 billion.

As of September 2026, the bank’s total assets reached P5.4 billion, representing a 25 percent increase from P4.3 billion in the same period last year. This reflects the bank’s sustained expansion and its continuing ability to strengthen its financial position amid challenging market conditions.

Sun Savings Bank’s loan portfolio likewise recorded substantial growth, increasing by 29 percent to P4.8 billion from P3.7 billion in September 2025. This growth was partly driven by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) approval to extend salary loan repayment terms to seven years, providing qualified Department of Education teacher borrowers with more manageable repayment arrangements while creating opportunities for the bank to significantly expand its loan portfolio.

On the funding side, deposit liabilities grew by 13 percent, reaching P3.4 billion from P3.0 billion a year earlier, reflecting the strong confidence of the depositing public in the bank’s financial soundness.

Access to large lending institutions

The bank also maintained its access to large lending institutions, with bills payable to banks reaching P1.09 billion from P536.24 million, enabling the bank to further expand its loan portfolio.

Despite its growing loan portfolio, Sun Savings Bank maintained a strong liquidity position as its minimum liquidity ratio stood at 24.2 percent as of September 30, 2026, which was considerably above the BSP-prescribed minimum of 20 percent.

The bank also continued to build up its capital base, with total shareholders’ equity growing by 18 percent to P802 million from P680 million the year before. This resulted in a capital adequacy ratio of 14.6 percent, comfortably above the required minimum of 10 percent.

Significant improvement

Profitability indicators likewise showed significant improvement. Net income surged by 75 percent to P121.5 million from only P69.5 million in September 2025. Hence, return on equity improved to 21.9 percent from 14.6 percent last year while net interest margin improved further to 9.9 percent from 8.4 percent.

These results reflect Sun Savings Bank’s continued growth, higher profitability, and commitment to maintaining a solid financial position despite a challenging economic environment.

Moving forward, the Sun Savings Bank remains focused on being “The Bank That Rewards” its customers. / PR