Sun Savings Bank sustains solid growth in 2025

SUN Savings Bank sustained its growth momentum in 2025, closing the year with solid growth in assets, loans, deposits, and profitability, while strengthening its capital base and preparing for the next phase of expansion.

Total assets grew by 10 percent, reaching P4.5 billion in December 2025 from P4.1 billion in 2024. The increase was largely driven by the continued expansion of the bank’s lending activities and the steady rise in deposit liabilities.

Sun Savings Bank’s lending activities remained strong in 2025, with the loan portfolio rising 13 percent to P3.5 billion from P3.1 billion, driven by robust demand in its core business of teachers lending.

Funding for this expansion came mainly from deposit growth. Total deposit liabilities increased by 15 percent, reaching P3 billion by year-end 2025 compared to P2.6 billion in 2024. The strong growth in deposits underscores the bank’s ability to offer competitive and rewarding savings products.

At the same time, the bank reduced its reliance on bank borrowings, with bills payable declining by 12 percent to P660 million from P750 million in 2024. This highlights the bank’s ability to shift to a funding structure increasingly driven by deposits from the public.

To support continued expansion, total shareholders’ equity increased by 13 percent, reaching P713 million from P629 million in 2024. This resulted in a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 16.7 percent, comfortably above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 10 percent minimum requirement. This also indicates the bank’s continuing ability to grow its loan portfolio with a solid capital base.

Sun Savings Bank’s profitability also increased in 2025. Net income rose by 17 percent, reaching P102 million compared to P87 million in 2024. The bank generated a Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.2 percent, reflecting stronger earnings and more efficient use of capital.

Expanding Reach and Advancing Digital Transformation

Following the opening of branch-lite units in Bogo City and Moalboal, Sun Savings Bank continued to expand its footprint across the region while preparing for a broader digital presence. The bank now operates nine strategically located banking offices across the Cebu Province, with plans to expand to Dumaguete soon.

Alongside its physical expansion, Sun Savings Bank is moving forward with its digital transformation initiatives. The bank is upgrading to a new digital core banking system to enable customers to access banking services anytime and anywhere.The rollout of a digital banking platform and mobile banking services is underway.

With a stronger balance sheet, expanding loan portfolio, growing deposits, and increasing profitability, Sun Savings Bank enters 2026 on solid footing. Guided by its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and customer service, the bank continues to move forward as “The Bank that Rewards.”