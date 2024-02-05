Sun Savings honored for education support in Central Visayas

SUN Savings Bank has received a certificate of appreciation from the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) for its various contributions to public schools education development.

DepEd 7 Director Dr. Salustiano T. Jimenez and DepEd 7 Assistant Director Fiel Y. Almendra presented the award to Sun Savings Bank president Francisco Dizon and Sun Savings Bank assistant vice president for salary loans Dwight Cuevas at the DepEd Ecotech Center in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Sun Savings assists DepEd in human resource development in order to enhance the skills and capabilities of public school teachers.