Sun-smart habits: Ways to protect your skin this summer

Summer in the Philippines often means beach trips, outdoor runs and long days under bright skies. But while soaking up the sunshine is part of the season’s charm, dermatologists warn that prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation can have serious effects on the skin.
Research shows that excessive sun exposure is a leading cause of skin damage, premature aging and increased risk of skin cancer, making sun protection an essential part of daily self-care.
According to the World Health Organization, UV radiation from the sun can damage DNA in skin cells, leading to sunburn, pigmentation changes and long-term skin conditions. The organization also notes that unprotected sun exposure contributes significantly to skin cancers worldwide.
Meanwhile, the American Academy of Dermatology emphasizes that consistent sun protection is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy skin over time.
With temperatures rising and outdoor activities becoming more frequent, here are practical ways to keep your skin protected this summer:
Cover up with protective clothing
Lightweight but protective clothing can provide an extra barrier against harmful rays. Wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses with UV protection and long-sleeved breathable fabrics can shield sensitive areas like the face, neck and shoulders — areas often first to show signs of sun damage.
Stay hydrated
Hot weather and sun exposure can dehydrate the body and the skin. Proper hydration helps maintain skin elasticity and supports its natural protective barrier. Drinking enough water throughout the day is especially important when spending long hours outdoors.
Wear sunscreen and reapply
Sunscreen remains the most important line of defense against UV damage. Dermatologists recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, which protects against both UVA rays that cause aging and UVB rays that cause sunburn.
The American Academy of Dermatology advises applying sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapplying every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating.
Avoid peak sun hours when possible
The intensity of UV radiation is strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. According to the World Health Organization, limiting outdoor activities during these hours can significantly reduce the risk of sunburn and long-term skin damage.
If you need to be outside, seeking shade can help minimize direct exposure.
Don’t forget often-missed spots
Areas such as the ears, back of the neck, tops of the feet and hands are frequently overlooked when applying sunscreen. Dermatologists note that these spots are among the most common areas where sun damage appears over time.
Moisturize, repair after sun exposure
Even with protection, the skin can lose moisture after prolonged exposure to heat and sunlight. Using moisturizers with soothing ingredients such as aloe vera or hyaluronic acid can help restore hydration and calm irritation after a day outdoors.
Ultimately, protecting your skin is about building daily habits that support long-term skin health. As research from global health organizations shows, consistent sun protection today can help prevent skin problems years down the road.
With a little preparation, enjoying the sunshine and protecting your skin can go hand in hand.