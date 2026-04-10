Sun-smart habits: Ways to protect your skin this summer

Summer in the Philippines often means beach trips, outdoor runs and long days under bright skies. But while soaking up the sunshine is part of the season’s charm, dermatologists warn that prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation can have serious effects on the skin.

Research shows that excessive sun exposure is a leading cause of skin damage, premature aging and increased risk of skin cancer, making sun protection an essential part of daily self-care.

According to the World Health Organization, UV radiation from the sun can damage DNA in skin cells, leading to sunburn, pigmentation changes and long-term skin conditions. The organization also notes that unprotected sun exposure contributes significantly to skin cancers worldwide.

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Dermatology emphasizes that consistent sun protection is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy skin over time.

With temperatures rising and outdoor activities becoming more frequent, here are practical ways to keep your skin protected this summer: