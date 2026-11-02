Sunday inferno

A MASSIVE residential fire struck Barangay Alaska Mambaling on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, leaving dozens of families homeless and compounding the grief of residents mourning a loved one.

The Cebu City Fire Station recorded the blaze at 6:11 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene by 6:18 p.m., achieving a six-minute response time.

The fire reached the first alarm at 6:18 p.m., the second alarm at 6:21 p.m. and the third alarm by 6:41 p.m. Under the incident command of Fire Supt. Tito Purgatorio, firefighters brought the flames under control by 7:35 p.m. and completely extinguished the fire later that evening.

Damage assessment

Led by fire arson investigator FO1 McDowell Maglangit, initial assessments revealed that the fire swept across a 1,000-square-meter residential area. It destroyed 63 structures and partially damaged seven homes.

Authorities reported zero fatalities and one injury, with total property damage estimated at P1.5 million. Mambaling Barangay Captain Roseller Salvador expressed anguish over the timing of the disaster during the All Saints’ Day observances.

“This is truly difficult because it happened right during the holidays, when people are visiting cemeteries, and now everything is left in ashes. We didn’t even wish for this tragedy to happen, but how can we prevent accidents when disaster strikes?” Salvador said.

He said preliminary accounts suggested the fire might have started from an unattended candle left behind while residents observed the holiday.

Wake disrupted

The tragedy severely affected a family holding a wake, as the flames consumed their home alongside the tent, tables and benches set up for the dead.

“Even the wake was burned down — the tents, the benches, the tables — everything turned to ashes, and they are struggling so much just to figure out how to proceed with the burial,” Salvador said.

The barangay council plans to declare a state of calamity to unlock emergency funds for community rehabilitation. While the City Government provided initial three-day food packs, Salvador said local leaders are coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), congressional offices and city agencies to secure portable tents and structured shelter solutions.

Financial constraints

Addressing the financial hurdles facing the local government, Salvador noted the strict safeguards surrounding public funds.

“We have remaining funds in our calamity allocation, roughly around P14 to P15 million total, but we cannot just easily pull money out without following proper allocation rules. We only have about P150,000 to P200,000 left specifically unallocated for sudden emergencies like this, which is why we must be very careful with our purchasing decisions for the barangay,” Salvador said.

With approximately 70 houses and 128 families affected — comprising over 513 displaced individuals — Salvador issued a plea for intervention. He called upon National Government leaders, including the President and Vice President, to extend financial assistance and building materials.

“I am making an urgent call to our higher officials, to our congressman, to our City Government and even nationally to the President and Vice President, so that help can reach our displaced constituents immediately,” Salvador said. “Our people are currently staying in temporary conditions, and while we are doing everything we can with our local resources, we desperately need assistance to rebuild the barangay.”

Lapu-Lapu fires

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old man died while two others were injured in a residential fire in Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City, late Sunday night.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said the blaze broke out at Purok Rosal at 11:12 p.m. It affected two residential structures with an estimated floor area of 230 square meters. The two injured men, aged 26 and 36, survived the blaze.

The fire was placed under the first alarm at 11:14 p.m. and declared under control at 11:32 p.m. Firefighters put it out at 11:40 p.m. The incident affected one family of six individuals, though the exact cause and estimated cost of damage were not indicated in the initial report.

Meanwhile, a fire in Purok Saging, Barangay Canjulao, on Sunday destroyed 17 houses and damaged four others, according to the City Social Welfare and Development Office. The fire affected 29 families, or 89 individuals, though no injuries or fatalities were reported.

All affected families are temporarily staying on the fourth floor of the Canjulao Barangay Hall. The City Government, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, provided the displaced residents with non-food items and packed meals.

On Monday, Nov. 2, a 2017 Ford Ranger caught fire in a residential area in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City. The BFP received the alarm at 10:58 a.m. and completely extinguished the fire at 11:14 a.m., with no injuries or fatalities reported. / ABC, DPC