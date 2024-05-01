Sunlight Air add new routes to Caticlan (Boracay) from Clark, Cebu

STARTING April 30, 2024, local boutique airline Sunlight Air will be flying more Filipinos and tourists to Boracay’s iconic shores.

With the launch of new routes to Caticlan from Clark International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the Clark-Caticlan and Cebu-Clark routes will operate non-stop flights twice a week, every Tuesday and Saturday.

Sunlight Air chief executive officer Ryna Brito-Garcia sees these new routes as a “great opportunity to contribute to local tourism.”

Earlier this year, Sunlight Air announced the transfer of its primary hub from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Clark.

The move brought about several new routes, including Clark - Siargao and Clark - Busuanga, and was also coupled with the launch of new flights from Cebu such as Cebu – Iloilo and Cebu - Cagayan de Oro.

The decision for the move was made to improve passenger services, and flight efficiency and to widen the airline’s network. / PR